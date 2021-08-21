SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

