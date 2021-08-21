SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $6.23 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.20. 158,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

