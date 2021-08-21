SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $603,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roku by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.20. 2,804,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.07. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

