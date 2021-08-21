SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $16.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

