SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

