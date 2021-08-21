SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

