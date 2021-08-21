SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

