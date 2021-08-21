SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 33.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.