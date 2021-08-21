StableUSD Price Tops $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.