Staker Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Staker has a market cap of $4,165.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Staker has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

STR is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

