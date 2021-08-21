Starbase (STAR) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $945,203.41 and $617,249.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00816746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.