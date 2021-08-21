State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 41.2% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

