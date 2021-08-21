State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,400 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

