State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,900 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

