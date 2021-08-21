State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,900 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 734,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

