State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

