Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

