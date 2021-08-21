Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.38

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.95 billion and $635.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00149550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.36 or 0.99991477 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,880 coins and its circulating supply is 23,560,956,163 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

