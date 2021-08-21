Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

