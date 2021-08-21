Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,557 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

