Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

BILL stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

