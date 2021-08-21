Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.
BILL stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
