Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.34. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

