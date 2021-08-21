Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $162.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

