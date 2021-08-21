Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,333% compared to the average volume of 147 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA EUO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

