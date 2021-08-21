StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 226.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of StoneCo worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

