StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Director Acquires $25,600.00 in Stock

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STON stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.18. StoneMor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get StoneMor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in StoneMor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,219,000 after buying an additional 5,522,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 1,147.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 998.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.