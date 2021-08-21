StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.32. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 80,456 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.