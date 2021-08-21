STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

