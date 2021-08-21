Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Strattec Security news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $272,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 520.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

