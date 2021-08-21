Strong Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $295.14 or 0.00607230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

