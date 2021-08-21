Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 84.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of 96.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

