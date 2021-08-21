Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $127.85 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $127,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $24,864,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $295.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.91 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.87.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

