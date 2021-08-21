Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $156.60 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,684,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

