Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 660,085 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,979,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $134,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

