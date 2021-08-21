Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,188 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,188 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sysco worth $131,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

