Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,529 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $143,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,994 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.