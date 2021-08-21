Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,576 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Conagra Brands worth $123,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

