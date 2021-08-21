Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.84. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.