Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading Down 0.2%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.26 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39). 1,432,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 593,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £836.74 million and a PE ratio of 488.00.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

