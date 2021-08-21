Sumokoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,226.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $39,226.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.84 or 0.00568725 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.