Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.92

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 1810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

