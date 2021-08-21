Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of SU opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

