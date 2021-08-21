SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

