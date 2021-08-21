Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

