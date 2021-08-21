Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.
Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
