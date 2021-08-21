Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.59. Superior Gold shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 23,901 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30.

In other Superior Gold news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$3,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.