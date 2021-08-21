Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.