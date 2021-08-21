Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FB stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
