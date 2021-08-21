SVB Leerink Weighs in on Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

LVTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,436,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

