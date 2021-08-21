Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

