Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SWCH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 28.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

