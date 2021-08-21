SWK Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.05 on Friday. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SWK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

